Man arrested for sexual assault 'impersonated child actor'

Man 'wanted in four states for raping a number of women he met online by impersonating Family Ties actor' is arrested for sexual assault in Kentucky Police later discovered that Loebe is wanted in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Ohio for dozens of other alleged sex crimes Loebe would meet women by claiming to be Brian Bonsall, who starred as Andy Keaton in the 1980s hit sitcom Family Ties A man is alleged to have impersonated a famous child actor from the hit sitcom Family Ties in order to meet a slew of women online before raping them. Nathan Larry Loebe, 36, was arrested on Thursday by police after a woman from Bardstown, Kentucky, alleged that he sexually assaulted her last Sunday inside an apartment.

