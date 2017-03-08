Accused rapist impersonated 'Family Ties' actor
Suspected serial rapist Nathan Loebe who was wanted in Tucson is under arrest. The 36-year-old is being held at the Nelson County Jail in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goldmark realtors
|2 hr
|Lol
|5
|Why do married men look at naked women on the c... (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Ford Stratham
|189
|Joe Walker (May '10)
|10 hr
|For real
|11
|Man died at Northgate apartments
|13 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Looking for Brooke McKay (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|INTHEKNOW
|11
|Hot guy in Camero
|18 hr
|Casperthetruth
|7
|Madison Case
|19 hr
|Humph
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC