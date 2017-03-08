Accused rapist impersonated 'Family T...

Accused rapist impersonated 'Family Ties' actor

Tuesday Feb 14

Suspected serial rapist Nathan Loebe who was wanted in Tucson is under arrest. The 36-year-old is being held at the Nelson County Jail in Bardstown, Kentucky.

