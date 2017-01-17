McCubbin ready to takeover Shepherdsv...

McCubbin ready to takeover Shepherdsville PD Read Story Kayla Moody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WHAS11

The Shepherdsville City Council confirmed Mayor Curtis Hockenbury's appointment of McCubbin Tuesday evening as the city's next Chief of Police. He will replace Douglas Puckett, who is retiring after more than four decades of service in law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Woods 30 min Thomas Nelson 6
pain clinic (Mar '11) 1 hr THC 60
royalty 3 hr Waldo 28
Mike D is missing?! 9 hr Mike 7
Natalie reed 10 hr justadude 15
Connie Brown 10 hr Lily 2
White rapper cocaine 19 hr Cedric 34
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC