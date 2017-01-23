City School Board hosts first meeting of 2017
The first topic on Jan. 17's agenda of the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education was to reorganize its leadership. Board member Jim Roby was unanimously selected as chair, followed by Jennifer Shrewsbury's nomination and selection as vice chair.
