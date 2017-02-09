Bardstown Students Witness Inaugurati...

Bardstown Students Witness Inauguration, Protesters

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

They say that at one point, an unruly group of protestors caused a scare for the students. They were on a private bus returning from their hotel when they found themselves caught between demonstrators Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C. "It was a quick experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bardstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
murder 1 hr Marc Hershey Crem... 56
Noonis beats 2 hr warning 27
Natalie reed 2 hr birdman 21
food for needy (Jan '09) 9 hr Forsure 14
Anybody know Greg Figg 18 hr crazy 1
Looking for house to rent 18 hr Lula 3
Hair salon 18 hr Val67 2
See all Bardstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bardstown Forum Now

Bardstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bardstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bardstown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,833 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC