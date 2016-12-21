Police: Louisville man chased, threatened ex-girlfriend before killing himself
Brittany Linton kept tears in check through most of a phone call dealing with the death of her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Tyran Jenkins from Louisville. Thursday night, she'd taken out an emergency protective order, alleging that Jenkins had assaulted her Wednesday, and beaten her up in front of her children about a month ago.
