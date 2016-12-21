New Year's news - " 100 years ago

In January 1917, the country was on the brink of entering the Great War, the legacy of the Old West was diminished by the death of Buffalo Bill Cody, and U.S. Sen. J.C.W. Beckham of Bardstown was advocating Prohibition. But here at home, the news was about an unsolved death - possibly a homicide, a local political squabble and social events of the season.

