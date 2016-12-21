New Year's news - " 100 years ago
In January 1917, the country was on the brink of entering the Great War, the legacy of the Old West was diminished by the death of Buffalo Bill Cody, and U.S. Sen. J.C.W. Beckham of Bardstown was advocating Prohibition. But here at home, the news was about an unsolved death - possibly a homicide, a local political squabble and social events of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kentucky Standard.
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for crystal? (Jun '16)
|8 min
|Justice be done
|477
|The Great Pumpkin Donald Trump
|14 min
|Guy
|17
|You need to read this (Nov '15)
|44 min
|Kyle A Kyle B Kyle C
|279
|New year, new hope for Bardstown
|5 hr
|Resident
|1
|Ashley Renee
|6 hr
|Resident
|4
|Brandi Hillard
|7 hr
|Nope
|2
|Michelle tate
|10 hr
|So sexy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC