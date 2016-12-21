Nelson Co. Man Offers Free Meal For Officers
NELSON COUNTY, Ky Thanks to one Bardstown man, officers get to eat for free in Nelson County every month. Buddy Gulden runs the Mercantile Store in Bardstown, which provides money for the meal.
