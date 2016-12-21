Coroner removes body from incident ne...

Coroner removes body from incident near My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown

There are 12 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Friday Dec 9, titled Coroner removes body from incident near My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Nelson County Coroner's Office responded to a incident near My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Friday morning. Coroner Field Houghlin said the deceased is a man from Louisville.

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#1 Friday Dec 9
Well he got a hole in one on that golf course didn't he?

Judged:

2

1

1

not again

Dearborn, MI

#2 Friday Dec 9
Here go the conspiracy folks......
Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#3 Friday Dec 9
not again wrote:
Here go the conspiracy folks......
It is a play on words. Anally retentive?
Resident

Bardstown, KY

#4 Friday Dec 9
This is all about the Ballard s. Bet on it

Judged:

1

1

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#5 Friday Dec 9
Resident wrote:
This is all about the Ballard s. Bet on it
Well it would appear as if some of them are members of the hole in one club also.

Judged:

2

1

1

Arrghhh

Middlesboro, KY

#6 Friday Dec 9
Come on "Seriously", don't disappoint me! I'm sure you know who, what, when, where and why! I'm sure you've done your background check as well;so let's hear all the dirty little details! No gossip will be included, I'm sure! So let's hear it from the horses a$$Â….I mean mouth.

Judged:

5

2

1

Mike

Louisville, KY

#7 Saturday Dec 10
Arrghhh wrote:
Come on "Seriously", don't disappoint me! I'm sure you know who, what, when, where and why! I'm sure you've done your background check as well;so let's hear all the dirty little details! No gossip will be included, I'm sure! So let's hear it from the horses a$$Â….I mean mouth.
You are seriously clueless.

Judged:

2

factoid

United States

#8 Saturday Dec 10
Tough Guy wrote:
<quoted text>

It is a play on words. Anally retentive?
It's just another dumb thread on a gossip site .
You are permanently anal.

Judged:

1

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#9 Saturday Dec 10
factoid wrote:
<quoted text>

It's just another dumb thread on a gossip site .
You are permanently anal.
Who asked you?
factoid

United States

#10 Saturday Dec 10
Tough Guy wrote:
<quoted text>

Anally retentive?
You did. You dumbfuck.
Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#11 Saturday Dec 10
factoid wrote:
<quoted text>

You did. You dumbfuck.
Must have been one of your other site names then.

Judged:

1

Babysitter

Bardstown, KY

#12 Saturday Dec 10
Unless you've held a weapon, and walked into a situation where you do
Not know if your going home, then please talk shit on the Internet. There are three types of people. I'll spell it out for you but you know who you are. http://www.gleamingedge.com/mirrors/onsheepwo...
