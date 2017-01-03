Bardstown teen charged in deadly crash

Tuesday Dec 27

Kailey Jo Farmer, 18, is accused of running a red light at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Plum Run Road on December 14, causing the crash. Wanda Rogers, 60, was a passenger in a vehicle Farmer hit.

