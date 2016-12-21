There are on the WHAS11 story from Monday Nov 28, titled Parents seek justice after mistrial in 2015 Bardstown murder Read Story Heather Fountaine. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

A year since her 18-year-old son Rasheed Wickliffe was murdered. Wickliffe was found dead in front of the Bloomfield post office on Taylorsville Road, about ten miles outside of Bardstown.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.