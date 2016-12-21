Parents seek justice after mistrial in 2015 Bardstown murder Read Story Heather Fountaine
A year since her 18-year-old son Rasheed Wickliffe was murdered. Wickliffe was found dead in front of the Bloomfield post office on Taylorsville Road, about ten miles outside of Bardstown.
#1 Thursday Dec 1
#justiceforrasheed #fuckalex
#2 Thursday Dec 1
You better watch out because Alex has a big ass family you will have to get through to #fuckhim.
United States
#3 Thursday Dec 1
(502)(270)(859)(606)(812) Standing wit The Wickliffe Family...Need I add more?Cuz we got plenty people too
#4 Thursday Dec 1
Yep real high quality thugs. The police just love you to death. Rock on dude.
United States
#5 Thursday Dec 1
I can promise you this.No thug play involved.Its just if you wanna talk about Family.We worldwide too.Just know that
#6 Thursday Dec 1
If he wasn't dealing drugs he wouldn't be dead
#7 Thursday Dec 1
Preach Lucifer. Everyone knows Rasheed was in the BMG. He packed heat everywhere, sold drugs for his folks, and stole from anybody and everybody.
#8 Thursday Dec 1
I love gangsters that hide behind their teeny weeny keyboards just typing all badassÃ°ÂŸÂ˜ÂŠ
United States
#9 Friday Dec 2
jt7 the only thing teeny weeny is your "you know what" ,And if you are the mayor shouldn't you be doing something more productive, exactly why you ain't the mayor you rasist bastard
#10 Friday Dec 2
I'm not male nor the mayor. God Bless ya.
#11 Friday Dec 2
Keep it going until someone else gets hurt. That's a great idea! Fools!
#13 Thursday Dec 8
Now they stage a protest. They do not want justice, they want revenge.
Blacks only want 'fair' trials when it is a black. When it is a white they want a lynching which is what this family is calling for for out of town trouble makers coming in and fueled by by their black so-called 'minister'.
Of course the excuse for this is that they were slaves. Slavery ended 150 years ago. Now every time they don't want to do something and do not want to follow the law they are exempt because they were slaves. Most of them can not tell you where their ancestors came from nor even who they were. Many blacks did not come from Africa yet they call themselves 'African-American'.
What a phony bunch.
#14 Thursday Dec 8
The guy did threaten him with death right?
United States
#15 Friday Dec 9
Computer thugs? People and there ignorance. When your being a hypocrite your self! I wouldn't speak to much since you don't know to much on the story your self. I don't think you were there that night! Been to any court hearings oh that's right you probably just sit back and read everything on social media. But okay computer thug act like you a miss no it all!#JUSTICEFORRASHEED
#16 Friday Dec 9
Screw everyone of you sittingg on this site running your mouths. What if that was your kid ? How would you feel. Get a life and quit believing things that ain't true . Bardstown mfs for you.#JUSTICEFORRASHEED .
#17 Friday Dec 9
If it were my kid, I would realize he was a drug dealer and thug. I would not like it, hate what happen, but realize I failed as a parent. But blacks blame others not themselves.
#18 Friday Dec 9
Got that right.
Since: Nov 16
36
Location hidden
#19 Friday Dec 9
*their
*you're
*know
#educationmatters
#20 Saturday Dec 10
I don't believe you have children. If the shoe was on the other foot and it was your child then we would see if you would set back and say walk for killing my son, it's all my fault because I failed as a parent. Wrong!
"But blacks blame other's"?? Who's putting the blame on the black boy that got killed and not the white boy that killed him? Just a little raciest I believe. I'm white as snow it makes no difference. Drugs? The white man wasn't a drug dealer or user??? Come on now. This is just a joke. My daughter's have known this young man since they was all small he was a good kid, good family he was very respectful. If you have children and they are perfect that's great. But one day it maybe you dealing with something terrible so I wouldn't put my foot in my mouth.
I'm praying for justice for this family. I can bet you will see this young mans name in and out of trouble later in life for many other things like the one in the past that got a slap on the wrist and then has over and over been in trouble for drugs, robbing, stabbing another person. But yet it was the black mans fault then too. Shame on our justice system.
#21 Saturday Dec 10
You are long on excuses for this punk and short on brains. What else did you daughters do if they hang around trash like this? You better clean your own house first.
