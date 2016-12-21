Funeral procession for shooting victim Tommy Ballard, father of missing Nelson Co. woman
Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Bardstown Friday for the funeral procession of Tommy Ballard, the father of Crystal Rogers, a woman who disappeared in July 2015 and is presumed dead. Ballard was shot and killed last weekend on his family's Nelson County property in an incident that has yet to be explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide it
|2 hr
|The-Joker
|34
|Wendy Allen
|2 hr
|chili and pickles
|25
|no va hospital in bullitt county.
|7 hr
|M Clift
|7
|Old Delaney's grocery (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Forsure
|11
|Justice for crystal? (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Mike
|303
|cornbread mafia (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Mike
|77
|cna
|12 hr
|WonderYears
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC