Crystal Rogers family and friends upset after yard signs removed by city
JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens is seeking to boost the salary of one of her highest paid administrators in an effort to make his position more equitable as it relates to others on her cabinet. JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens is seeking to boost the salary of one of her highest paid administrators in an effort to make his position more equitable as it relates to others on her cabinet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Bardstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide it
|2 hr
|The-Joker
|34
|Wendy Allen
|2 hr
|chili and pickles
|25
|no va hospital in bullitt county.
|7 hr
|M Clift
|7
|Old Delaney's grocery (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Forsure
|11
|Justice for crystal? (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Mike
|303
|cornbread mafia (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Mike
|77
|cna
|12 hr
|WonderYears
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bardstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC