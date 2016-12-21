Crystal Rogers family and friends upset after yard signs removed by city

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens is seeking to boost the salary of one of her highest paid administrators in an effort to make his position more equitable as it relates to others on her cabinet. JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens is seeking to boost the salary of one of her highest paid administrators in an effort to make his position more equitable as it relates to others on her cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.