Police charge man involved in crash

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Police have filed charges against a Knox County man, who was recently involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle. Barbourville City Police Officer Eric Martin served a warrant on Thomas Honeycutt, 39, of Strunk on June 10 on charges of first-degree fleeing/evading police , first-degree fleeing/evading police , operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree assault.

