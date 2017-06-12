Police charge man involved in crash -
Police have filed charges against a Knox County man, who was recently involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle. Barbourville City Police Officer Eric Martin served a warrant on Thomas Honeycutt, 39, of Strunk on June 10 on charges of first-degree fleeing/evading police , first-degree fleeing/evading police , operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree assault.
