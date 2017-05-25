University of Pikeville honors Class of 2017 -
The University of Pikeville honored the academic achievements of 262 graduates at the associate, baccalaureate and master's degree levels and 120 Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree recipients from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine during commencement exercises on Saturday. David O. Barbe, M.D., MHA, president-elect of the American Medical Association, delivered KYCOM's keynote address and was presented with an honorary Doctor of Science degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Specialist with a message for Knox County.
|12 min
|The Specialist
|14
|I Am A Sinner.
|15 min
|The Specialist
|16
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|ChromiuMan
|163,889
|Becky Hampton
|39 min
|Entertaining
|2
|Rumors has passed away
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|10
|Steve warren is Jm Halls PUPPET !!
|1 hr
|health dept
|14
|This is the Greatest Song I've Ever Heard!
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|3
|Wendy walker and Charmaine
|11 hr
|Eslie
|10
Find what you want!
Search Barbourville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC