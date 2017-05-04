Police: Woman finds stranger with dru...

Police: Woman finds stranger with drugs, cash asleep in her bed

Friday May 5

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - A woman in Kentucky told police that she returned home Wednesday afternoon to find her back door open and a strange man asleep in her bed, surrounded by drugs and large wads of cash.

