Wednesday Lindsey Wilson Baseball game with Union canceled By Matthew Wurzburger News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson baseball team's game with Union scheduled for today at 1pmCT/2pmET, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Union College, 310 College Street Barbourville, KY, has been canceled due to inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced at this time.

