SOAR to host obesity and diabetes roundtable -
SOAR is set to host an obesity and diabetes roundtable at Union College in Barbourville on March 16. The goal of the roundtable will be to identify specific strategies that can be implemented throughout the region through innovation, collaboration and the support of SOAR.network. "This Roundtable event is about next steps," Dr. William Hacker, Chair of the SOAR Community Health and Wellness Advisory Council, said.
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|RDCalhoun
|159,557
|Transgender Bathroom Discussion
|2 hr
|Mary
|11
|Places for rent
|2 hr
|Ready to Move
|1
|~~Keep A Word~~Drop A Word Game. (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Doug77
|1,482
|Trump is doing great !
|4 hr
|Six pack Santa
|28
|Let's Play Word Association (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,964
|Wilderness Off Road Area
|5 hr
|Quantummist
|5
|A missing man
|6 hr
|Family
|11
|Shooting in Calebs Creek
|10 hr
|Pam
|4
