SOAR to host obesity and diabetes roundtable

SOAR is set to host an obesity and diabetes roundtable at Union College in Barbourville on March 16. The goal of the roundtable will be to identify specific strategies that can be implemented throughout the region through innovation, collaboration and the support of SOAR.network. "This Roundtable event is about next steps," Dr. William Hacker, Chair of the SOAR Community Health and Wellness Advisory Council, said.

