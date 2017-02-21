Missing Man's Body Found During Search for Different Person
Police who were searching for a missing man in southeastern Kentucky have instead found the body of a different missing person. Kentucky State Police said in a news release that authorities found the body of 51-year-old David Farmer, of Pineville, Monday afternoon along the Cumberland River outside of Barbourville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|RDCalhoun
|159,557
|Transgender Bathroom Discussion
|2 hr
|Mary
|11
|Places for rent
|2 hr
|Ready to Move
|1
|~~Keep A Word~~Drop A Word Game. (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Doug77
|1,482
|Trump is doing great !
|4 hr
|Six pack Santa
|28
|Let's Play Word Association (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,964
|Wilderness Off Road Area
|5 hr
|Quantummist
|5
|A missing man
|6 hr
|Family
|11
|Shooting in Calebs Creek
|10 hr
|Pam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barbourville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC