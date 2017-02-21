Missing Man's Body Found During Searc...

Missing Man's Body Found During Search for Different Person

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: US News & World Report

Police who were searching for a missing man in southeastern Kentucky have instead found the body of a different missing person. Kentucky State Police said in a news release that authorities found the body of 51-year-old David Farmer, of Pineville, Monday afternoon along the Cumberland River outside of Barbourville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barbourville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr RDCalhoun 159,557
Transgender Bathroom Discussion 2 hr Mary 11
Places for rent 2 hr Ready to Move 1
~~Keep A Word~~Drop A Word Game. (Jun '10) 4 hr Doug77 1,482
Trump is doing great ! 4 hr Six pack Santa 28
Let's Play Word Association (Nov '08) 4 hr Princess Hey 3,964
Wilderness Off Road Area 5 hr Quantummist 5
A missing man 6 hr Family 11
Shooting in Calebs Creek 10 hr Pam 4
See all Barbourville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barbourville Forum Now

Barbourville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barbourville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Barbourville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC