Man Struck By Car Dies From His Injuries
Police in Barbourville say that a Knox County man who was struck by a car over the weekend has died. The report came in on Saturday night at 9:44 p.m. A man identified as 34-year-old Billy Joe Roark was struck by a 1999 Toyota driven by a Knox County woman on KY 3439.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Smith For Sheriff (Feb '14)
|10 min
|The Specialist
|234
|Knox County teacher arrested on drug charges
|32 min
|nope
|27
|Just my thoughts about each of you.
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|11
|Cyndi Keys
|2 hr
|The Specialist
|6
|Trump is doing great !
|2 hr
|The Specialist
|42
|Johnathan Swenson R.I.P.
|2 hr
|The Specialist
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,729
|amber powers dead?
|2 hr
|The Specialist
|18
|Knox closed rest of the week.
|6 hr
|voter
|9
Find what you want!
Search Barbourville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC