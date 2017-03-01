Man Struck By Car Dies From His Injuries

Man Struck By Car Dies From His Injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Police in Barbourville say that a Knox County man who was struck by a car over the weekend has died. The report came in on Saturday night at 9:44 p.m. A man identified as 34-year-old Billy Joe Roark was struck by a 1999 Toyota driven by a Knox County woman on KY 3439.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barbourville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Smith For Sheriff (Feb '14) 10 min The Specialist 234
Knox County teacher arrested on drug charges 32 min nope 27
Just my thoughts about each of you. 1 hr The Specialist 11
Cyndi Keys 2 hr The Specialist 6
Trump is doing great ! 2 hr The Specialist 42
Johnathan Swenson R.I.P. 2 hr The Specialist 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr RDC Cadiz KY 159,729
amber powers dead? 2 hr The Specialist 18
Knox closed rest of the week. 6 hr voter 9
See all Barbourville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barbourville Forum Now

Barbourville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barbourville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Barbourville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC