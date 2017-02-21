Man shot in Knox County -
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, they received a complaint of a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was en route to the Knox County Hospital at approximately 1:43 a.m. Feb. 23. When Messer and Corey arrived at the hospital, they located Harlan Smith, 34, of Girdler, who stated that Eddie Smith, 46, of Barbourville, had entered his residence and shot him, the release states. Messer and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Office located the scene of the shooting at Harlan Smith's residence on Caleb's Creek.
