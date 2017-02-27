KSP: Suspect arrested after Knox County KY shooting Read Story Staff
Police arrived at the Knox County Kentucky Hospital after receiving a call about a man shot on Calleb's Creek Road in Barbourville, Ky., around 1:43 a.m. Thursday. The victim called the police on the way to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
