ATV riders rejoice -

Since the news spread about the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation property taking over the former Wilderness Trail Off-Road Park in Bell County, people have worried and wondered about space and land where they can ride ATV's and horses in the area. Bell County Tourism is partnering with Barbourville/Knox County Tourism to combine efforts which will bring a new off-highway vehicle trail system to southeast Kentucky to replace the trails that were lost.

