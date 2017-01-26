LMU inducts 25 in Alpha Chi
Alpha Chi is a coeducational academic honor society. Founded in 1922, with the purpose of promoting academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students, Alpha Chi honors those who achieve such distinction.
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to church and wearing makeup
|27 min
|Just saying
|7
|Knox teacher on crack
|3 hr
|Judge
|5
|Indictments
|6 hr
|Molly
|5
|Sonny Hayes for Coroner lol
|6 hr
|Molly
|13
|standoff friday
|6 hr
|Wondering
|11
|Nicholas Jones, Rodney Bullock, Benjamin Strong
|7 hr
|Crackinthewall
|16
|Check out this Goat!
|8 hr
|Nimbletwig
|1
|City cops still at stand off steven trace subd...
|9 hr
|Funny
|22
|whats going on with the buses being delayed?
|Fri
|Easy
|9
