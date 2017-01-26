LMU inducts 25 in Alpha Chi

LMU inducts 25 in Alpha Chi

Tuesday Jan 3

Alpha Chi is a coeducational academic honor society. Founded in 1922, with the purpose of promoting academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students, Alpha Chi honors those who achieve such distinction.

