Woman gives disabled man an unforgett...

Woman gives disabled man an unforgettable Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Valley News Live

Danny Taylor is not homeless, but his home is about all he does have. He can't read or write and has trouble moving around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barbourville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Betty 157,173
Joes already cheating on Treasa 42 min Haters 3
Terry Jones 43 min Haters 6
Work 1 hr BigDawg 4
Who will be the next Knox Co. Judge Exec.? 3 hr good ole dirty po... 201
Does Johnny smith still live in Barbourville? 6 hr A N S 11
Does anyone know Michael Hensley 8 hr Need2know 1
Car drives into building 18 hr Hell no 22
How to make homemade ice melt for steps, sidewa... (Jan '13) Dec 27 FreezeOut 103
See all Barbourville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barbourville Forum Now

Barbourville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barbourville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Barbourville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC