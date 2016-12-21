Regulators allow Big Rivers to sell power to 9 cities
Big Rivers Electric Corp. could potentially provide wholesale electric power to as many as nine Kentucky cities under a contract approved by the state's Public Service Commission. Big Rivers has entered into a power sale agreement with Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, which represents nine Kentucky cities: Barbourville, Bardwell, Benham, Corbin, Falmouth, Frankfort, Madisonville, Paris and Providence.
