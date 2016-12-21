Invasive cardiologist joins MARH -
A simple, painless test that records the heart's electrical activity, showing how fast your heart is beating and whether the rhythm is steady or irregular. Holter Monitor - The monitor records the patient's heart rhythms over a 24- to 48- hour period during normal activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barbourville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Betty
|157,173
|Joes already cheating on Treasa
|43 min
|Haters
|3
|Terry Jones
|44 min
|Haters
|6
|Work
|1 hr
|BigDawg
|4
|Who will be the next Knox Co. Judge Exec.?
|3 hr
|good ole dirty po...
|201
|Does Johnny smith still live in Barbourville?
|6 hr
|A N S
|11
|Does anyone know Michael Hensley
|8 hr
|Need2know
|1
|Car drives into building
|18 hr
|Hell no
|22
|How to make homemade ice melt for steps, sidewa... (Jan '13)
|Dec 27
|FreezeOut
|103
Find what you want!
Search Barbourville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC