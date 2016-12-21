HCHS Basketball Sweetheart -

HCHS Basketball Sweetheart -

Tuesday Dec 13

Daily Enterprise Harlan County High School senior Haley Blakley was crowned the HCHS Basketball Sweetheart in ceremonies before Monday's game against Barbourville. Blakley was escorted by senior guard Treyce Spurlock.

