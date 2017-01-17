3 hurt when SUV crashes into Barbourville, Ky., building
The Barbourville Police Department says according to witnesses, a Ford Expedition driven by Roger Hughes came around the Commercial Bank ATM lane, hit another vehicle and then went forward going through the wall of State Farm Insurance. A passenger in the second vehicle, Jesse Simpson, 63, was injured in the crash.
