3 hurt when SUV crashes into Barbourville, Ky., building

Friday Dec 30

The Barbourville Police Department says according to witnesses, a Ford Expedition driven by Roger Hughes came around the Commercial Bank ATM lane, hit another vehicle and then went forward going through the wall of State Farm Insurance. A passenger in the second vehicle, Jesse Simpson, 63, was injured in the crash.

