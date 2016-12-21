Former Bookkeeper Charged With Theft In Knox Co.
BARBOURVILLE, Ky KSP Detectives served an arrest warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation at Lynn Camp High School in Knox County. They say 44-year-old Pamela Bargo, of Barbourville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
