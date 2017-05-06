Wisconsin whooping cranes hit importa...

Wisconsin whooping cranes hit important nesting milestones

Saturday May 6

Whooping cranes have achieved two important nesting milestones toward creating a self-sustaining flock in eastern North America in their return to Wisconsin this spring. Officials from the Whooping Crane Eastern Partnership tell the La Crosse Tribune that a pair of cranes has nested at White River Marsh Wildlife Area for the first time, expanding the nesting range in the state in Green Lake County and acting as an important backup to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.

