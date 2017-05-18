Roy S. Kiekhafer, 79

Roy S. Kiekhafer, 79

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Independent Register

Roy Stanley Kiekhafer, 79, of Turtleville, Wis., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the VA Hospital, Madison, WI, following a short illness. He was born April 3, 1938 in Baraboo, Wis, the adopted son of Carl and Helen Kiekhafer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow... May 12 ShaneonCulvers 3
Downtown Dells Apr '17 Bob Kodex 2
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Apr '17 jennastork 3
Promo codes for mt olympus Apr '17 jennastork 1
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar '17 John Doone 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC