Robert "Jake" William Moore, Evansvil...

Robert "Jake" William Moore, Evansville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Robert "Jake" William Moore age 85, peacefully passed away Sunday April 30, 2017, at the Kelly House C.B.R.F. Evansville. He was born on August 21, 1931, in Baraboo Wisconsin the son of Steven and Clara Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Downtown Dells Apr 14 Bob Kodex 2
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Apr 9 jennastork 3
Promo codes for mt olympus Apr 9 jennastork 1
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar '17 John Doone 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC