Dodge County deputies increase patrols after string of farm house burglaries

Monday May 15 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of daytime burglaries over the past two months, which detectives think could be connected to similar crimes in neighboring counties. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says his office is looking into at least five burglaries reported in the northeastern part of the county since Good Friday.

