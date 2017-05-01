Bear sighting in Baraboo
Baraboo Police say an adult black bear was seen walking near the pool on Monday morning. Police officers spotted the bear walking in the parking lot towards Village Square Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Dells
|Apr 14
|Bob Kodex
|2
|Need help finding discounts (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|jennastork
|3
|Promo codes for mt olympus
|Apr 9
|jennastork
|1
|Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta...
|Mar '17
|John Doone
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|1
|Dells is way over built
|Jan '17
|Ed Skidmore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC