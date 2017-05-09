Army's water system agreement near Badger Ammo up in the air
People who live near the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County might not be getting a new drinking water system as promised. In 2015, the Army agreed to build a municipal water system to cover the communities impacted by contamination from the Badger Ammo plant, which was decommissioned in 1997.
