IoT Strategy Cuts Human Error at Teel

3 hrs ago Read more: Plastics Technology

Controlling up to 20 parameters from a single web interface has slashed setup time and increased output at a leading profile processor. Teel operators can now send a pre-saved recipe with more than 20 parameters from a web interface to the IoT Gateway, which then distributes the instructions to the machines on the company's lines in Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.

