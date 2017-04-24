IoT Strategy Cuts Human Error at Teel
Controlling up to 20 parameters from a single web interface has slashed setup time and increased output at a leading profile processor. Teel operators can now send a pre-saved recipe with more than 20 parameters from a web interface to the IoT Gateway, which then distributes the instructions to the machines on the company's lines in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Dells
|Apr 14
|Bob Kodex
|2
|Need help finding discounts (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|jennastork
|3
|Promo codes for mt olympus
|Apr 9
|jennastork
|1
|Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta...
|Mar '17
|John Doone
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|1
|Dells is way over built
|Jan '17
|Ed Skidmore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC