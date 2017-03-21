Two sentenced for roles in passing fake $100 bills in Janesville
A brother and sister accused of passing fake $100 bills in Janesville and other parts of southern Wisconsin last winter were sentenced to time served Tuesday in federal court. Danesha B. Phillips, 23, and Marlo P. Phillips Jr., 19, both of Madison, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta...
|Mar 3
|John Doone
|1
|Downtown Dells
|Feb '17
|Frank W
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|1
|Dells is way over built
|Jan '17
|Ed Skidmore
|1
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Jan '17
|Actual Native
|2
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec '16
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC