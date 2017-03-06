Oldies but goodies: Antique cookbooks offer plenty to eat, but some translation is required
Antique cookbooks can be fun to read and collect, but their recipes might require detective work to ensure proper results. "It was assumed that women would know how to cook it," explained Cara Chell, who lives in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and owns the online bookseller www.vintagecookbook.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta...
|Mar 3
|John Doone
|1
|Downtown Dells
|Feb 7
|Frank W
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|1
|Dells is way over built
|Jan '17
|Ed Skidmore
|1
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Jan '17
|Actual Native
|2
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec '16
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC