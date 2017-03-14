More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

Millions of people may be wondering what they'll do for health insurance next year if the new health care proposal is passed. Under the American Health Care proposal some 14-million people would lose coverage next year, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help finding discounts (Aug '16) Sun jennastork 3
Promo codes for mt olympus Sun jennastork 1
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar '17 John Doone 1
Downtown Dells Feb '17 Frank W 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC