Central Wisconsin Stations Sold
Jeffrey A. Smith, Gregory J. Buchwald, and Anne M. Smith have agreed to sell their ownership interests in Baraboo Broadcasting Corporation to Kelly Martinson. The BBC owns and operates station WRPQ and FM translator station W259BC, both of Baraboo, Wisconsin.
