Central Wisconsin Stations Sold

Central Wisconsin Stations Sold

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Radio Ink

Jeffrey A. Smith, Gregory J. Buchwald, and Anne M. Smith have agreed to sell their ownership interests in Baraboo Broadcasting Corporation to Kelly Martinson. The BBC owns and operates station WRPQ and FM translator station W259BC, both of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourism official rips decision to drop intersta... Mar 3 John Doone 1
Downtown Dells Feb '17 Frank W 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan '17 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan '17 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan '17 Ed Skidmore 1
Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow... Jan '17 Actual Native 2
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC