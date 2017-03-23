Barca backs bills to battle opioid use
Wisconsin lawmakers took up a package of bills to combat opioid addiction in a flurry of activity Thursday, two months after Gov. Scott Walker declared opioids a crisis and called a special legislative session to pass the proposals. "I think generally speaking its very important that we make a comprehensive effort to address opioid addiction, its a very serious problem," Barca told the Kenosha News on Thursday, adding Kenosha has an acute problem with heroin abuse.
