Sonia DuBois, Fitchburg, WI
Sonia DuBois, 90, mother, master cook, and book lover, passed away Wednesday, February 15, at her home in Fitchburg. She was born October 5, 1926, in Canora, Saskatchewan, to Kornelius and Elizabeth Kirstiuk.
