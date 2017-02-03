Reedsburg woman struck by semi near D...

Reedsburg woman struck by semi near Delton Friday

TOWN OF DELTON Sauk County officials say a Reedsburg woman is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a semi truck Friday afternoon. Sheriff Chip Meister says in a news release it happened on State Highway H near Mirror Lake Road around noon.

