Sauk County dispatch receives hundreds of phone calls looking for famous rapper
Social media can be a helpful tool for law enforcement. But recently, a mix-up has caused trouble for emergency dispatchers in Sauk County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Jan 8
|Actual Native
|2
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec 17
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Need help finding discounts
|Aug '16
|Joe Blowe
|2
|Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Ellord
|33
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC