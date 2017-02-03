Circus museum director laments end of Ringling Brothers
The executive director of Circus World Museum in Baraboo says Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus has left an imprint on the community. It has been nearly 150 years since the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus began its live shows in Baraboo, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
