Circus CEO says Ringling Brothers closing is not a win for anyone
The CEO of the circus says it's "not a win for anyone," for the show with roots in southern Wisconsin to go out of business after almost 150 years. A spokesman for Circus World in Baraboo, Wis., Dave SaLoutos believes that most circus audiences like seeing animals in the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Jan 8
|Actual Native
|2
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec 17
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Need help finding discounts
|Aug '16
|Joe Blowe
|2
|Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Ellord
|33
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC