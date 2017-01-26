Baraboo museum preserves the deep history of the circus
The weather was fair with light rain, the country was in the depths of the Great Depression, it was still illegal to buy alcohol and Herbert Hoover occupied the White House. Balloon sales on the afternoon of May 17, 1932, in Washington, D.C., however, totaled $189 for the Ringling Bros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baraboo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|8 hr
|David Gates
|2
|Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday
|8 hr
|David Gates
|1
|Dells is way over built
|Jan 21
|Ed Skidmore
|1
|Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow...
|Jan 8
|Actual Native
|2
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec '16
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baraboo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC