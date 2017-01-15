Baraboo community saddened by Ringlin...

Baraboo community saddened by Ringling Brothers closure

In the wake of the announcement that the greatest show on earth would end by this summer, community members from the birthplace of the Ringling Brothers circus are saddened by its closure. Executive Director of Circus World Museum Scott O'Donnell says the closure of the circus doesn't necessarily mean the end of the art form.

