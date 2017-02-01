Aerial spraying to control gypsy moth caterpillars planned at Devil's Lake State Park this spring
Contact : Jonah Moline, DNR property manager, 608-356-2185 or Bill McNee, DNR forest health specialist, 920-893-8543 -- Aerial spraying to control gypsy moth caterpillars is planned for 246 acres at Devil's Lake State Park this spring. Treatments will occur on 67 acres in the day-use area at the south end of the lake, and 179 acres in the day-use area and campgrounds at the north end of the lake.
