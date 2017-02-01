Aerial spraying to control gypsy moth...

Aerial spraying to control gypsy moth caterpillars planned at Devil's Lake State Park this spring

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: State of Wisconsin

Contact : Jonah Moline, DNR property manager, 608-356-2185 or Bill McNee, DNR forest health specialist, 920-893-8543 -- Aerial spraying to control gypsy moth caterpillars is planned for 246 acres at Devil's Lake State Park this spring. Treatments will occur on 67 acres in the day-use area at the south end of the lake, and 179 acres in the day-use area and campgrounds at the north end of the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baraboo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
News Wisconsin Dells' ice castles reopen on Saturday Jan 29 David Gates 1
Dells is way over built Jan 21 Ed Skidmore 1
Culver's built on Indian Graves in Elizabethtow... Jan 8 Actual Native 2
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex... Sep '16 Ray 1
News Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now... Sep '16 Ray 1
See all Baraboo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baraboo Forum Now

Baraboo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baraboo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Baraboo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC